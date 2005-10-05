Changes at Aspocomp

The management of the Aspocomp Group will be enhanced as from October 5, 2005, by dividing Group management into an Executive Management Committee and an Extended Executive Management Committee. This aims to refocus responsibility areas in operational management as well as strategy preparation and execution.

The Executive Management Committee is responsible for the Group's business operations. It includes Maija-Liisa Friman, President and CEO, Rami Raulas, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Jari Ontronen, Senior Vice President, Operations, PCB, Reijo Savolainen, Senior Vice President, Modules, Pertti Vuorinen, CFO, and Maire Laitinen, General Counsel.



The Extended Executive Management Committee attends to strategy preparation and business support. In addition to the persons named above, it includes the directors in charge of global functions: Tarja Rapala, R&D Director, Sami Holopainen, Vice President, Corporate Development, who is responsible for IT and the commercialization of the innovations of R&D joint ventures, and Hannu Päärni, Senior Vice President, Technology, who is responsible for Engineering, which includes equipment, process and material development as well as the design and implementation of new production plants.