Trident becomes authorised distributor for AUO across Europe

A new range of high spec TFT panels is now available from Trident following the signing of a new distribution contract. The agreement with AU Optronic of Taiwan will enable Trident to supply a

wide range of panels throughout Europe including UK, Nordic, Italy and Benelux regions.



Following the agreement, Martin Cobb, product manager at Trident commented, "By adding AU Optronic to our portfolio we will be able to offer our customers a wide choice of high quality panels with above average specifications. Additionally, customers will find that the company's European support division offers guarantees about product life, obsolescence notification and price stability where possible."