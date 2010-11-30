Priortech receives $30 million investment

First Israel Mezzanine Investors Fund (FIMI) has invested $30 million in electronics holding company Priortech Ltd., part owner in Camtek Ltd., Amitech Ltd., and PCB Technologies Ltd.

Half the investment is a five-year loan and loan option, and the other half is an option to buy company shares. FIMI managing partner Ishai Davidi told the Globes that Priortech operates in sectors with the potential for strong growth and profits.