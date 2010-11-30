austriamicrosystems and NXP collaborate

austriamicrosystems and NXP have jointly developed the first in a range of reference solutions for product authentication in embedded consumer applications.

Leveraging the AS399x UHF RFID Reader IC, and the UCODE G2iL series, the reference design delivers the industry's lowest power consumption, lowest solution cost, lowest complexity and highest level of integration -- a combination unmatched anywhere in the world.



NXP and austriamicrosystems join forces for a one-stop-shop turnkey solution in these applications because the two companies' products and expertise are very complementary and include over 20 years of RFID industry experience on both sides. By leveraging these capabilities, this collaboration enables both partners to develop total RFID system solutions suitable for authentication applications in consumer products.