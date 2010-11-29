AT&S and Texas Instruments in cooperation on System-in-Package

More economical use of space has now become an absolute must for the manufacturer. A new technology enables System-in-Package (SiP) solutions as already offered by leading suppliers like Texas Instruments.

AT&S creates more space in the smallest devices: AT&S’s embedded component packaging technology - ECP is used to enable further miniaturisation of electronic devices while at the same time enhancing their performance.



“AT&S has developed the crucial industrial production processes for ECP technology,” explains AT&S’s CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. “We are particularly pleased that high-end customers such as Texas Instruments are convinced by this technology. We are working on a new generation of PCBs for miniaturised components.” AT&S has been on the forefront for ten years on solving the problems of embedding active and passive electronic components in printed circuit boards. “We have demonstrated our strong competitive edge by bringing this new technology to market”, says AT&S’s CEO Gerstenmayer.



ECP is a highly efficient technology for integrating active and passive electronic components into printed circuit boards. It will be used in products that need to fit the largest possible number of features into the smallest possible space. A conventional component consists of a semiconductor core that has to be mounted on a circuit board substrate and appropriate packaged. ECP provides an efficient alternative to existing component packaging methods and enables the device to be both smaller and more powerful.



ECP opens up the possibilities of new product generations for our customers – with an impact on the semiconductor and chip industry. The combination of increasing added value by embedding components and opening up a whole new market is a highly promising growth scenario for AT&S.