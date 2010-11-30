Altium accelerates activity in European automotive sector

Altium has announced a new key role within its EMEA team to accelerate its activity in the European automotive sector.

Michael Schua has been appointed Business Development Manager Automotive. Mr Schua joined Altium in July 2007 as Corporate Account Manager Central Europe to develop Altium’s business in large automotive and industrial business segments. He is an EDA veteran with over 25 years of experience in various international sales and sales management positions in different electronic and embedded design companies.