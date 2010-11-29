Altium bolsters its position in the European markets

Altium has announced key new appointments within its European team, underlining the importance of the European market and regional business activities.

Altium has appointed Martin Harris, former VP Sales & Support EMEA at Altium Europe, to regional CEO for Europe, Middle East and Africa.



This move reflects a focus on growth and is part of Altium’s worldwide strategy to elevate sales regions to regional business status. Mr Harris will continue to manage Altium’s business in the EMEA region, and will lead strategic negotiations at CEO levels with customers and new prospects throughout Europe.



Altium has also appointed Frank Krämer to the position of Technical Marketing Director for EMEA, as part of this growth in the EMEA region. Mr Krämer has been working for Altium since 2002, most recently in the position of Manager Application & Support EMEA.