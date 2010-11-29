Axis invest in Dage 7500NT CT X-Ray

UK based EMS provider Axis Electronics is the first UK company to install this latest technology which utilises 3D Computer Tomography with still and movie imaging.

The Computer Tomography (CT) X-Ray Machine is the latest addition to Axis Electronics process control and investigation equipment and in addition to the 3D scanning CT with still and moving images, the kit provides a range of features including real time digital X-Ray imaging, 0.95 Micron feature recognition, 1200x Magnification and automated BGA and die void measurements.