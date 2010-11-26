Toshiba in Mongolian cooperation

Toshiba signs Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in development of mineral resources and social infrastructure with Mongolia's MNFCC.

Toshiba and Mongolia's MNFCC LLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which they will initiate discussions on possible cooperation in the development of Mongolia's mineral resources, including uranium, rare earth and rare metals products, and enhancement of the country's social infrastructure.



On the basis of the MOU, Toshiba will seek to secure a mutually beneficial cooperative relationship with MNFCC, which is charged with providing strategic advice and policy implementation in the areas of mineral resources, energy, and social infrastructure under Mongolia's public-private-partnership program. Toshiba will conduct feasibility studies on key social infrastructure essential for securing Mongolia's continued economic growth, including thermal, nuclear and solar photovoltaic power systems and transmission and distribution networks and will seek to promote mutual development of mineral resources in an effort to secure stable supply.