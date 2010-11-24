SAP has to pay USD 1.3 billion to Oracle

Gernam SAP AG has to pay USD 1.3 billion to Oracle for copyright infringement, a ruling by a federal jury in California states.

The jury awarded record damages of USD 1.3 billion to US-based Oracle. The company sued SAP in 2007, stating that a U.S.-based unit made hundreds of thousands of illegal downloads and several thousand copies of Oracle’s software to avoid paying licensing fees and steal customers.



SAP has reserved USD 160 million for the litigation.



SAP statement to the verdict: "We are, of course, disappointed by this verdict and will consider all available options. This will unfortunately be a prolonged process and we continue to hope that the matter can be resolved appropriately without more years of litigation. The mark of a leading company is the way it handles its mistakes. As stated in court, we regret the actions of TomorrowNow, we have accepted liability, and have been willing to fairly compensate Oracle. Throughout this matter, our customers, employees and partners have stood by us and, for that, we are grateful. Our focus now is looking forward, helping our customers be best-run businesses, and extending our legacy of industry leadership well into the future. We thank the jury for its diligent service through this lengthy trial and the Court for its supervision of this complex case."



Oracle's statement concerning the verdict: "For more than three years, SAP stole thousands of copies of Oracle software and then resold that software and related services to Oracle's own customers. Right before the trial began, SAP admitted its guilt and liability; then the trial made it clear that SAPs most senior executives were aware of the illegal activity from the very beginning. As a result, a United States Federal Court has ordered SAP to pay Oracle $1.3 billion. This is the largest amount ever awarded for software piracy."



