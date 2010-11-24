Controlled Speed with Chinese manufacturing partner

Batley (West Yorkshire / UK) based Controlled Speed Engineering has appointed a Chinese manufacturer to manufacture its high volume Assisted Living circuit boards.

The deal will extend capacity at the Batley manufacturing facility for the growth of Controlled Speed’s highly specialised Contract Manufacturing and new Lighting divisions.



3D Technologies, an established and well respected manufacturer with facilities across China and Taipei, will manufacture a range of products for Controlled Speed’s largest market, Assisted Living, in Shenzhen. The transfer of production also provides scope for further increases in volume in this market and opens the door to customers in the Asia Pacific region.



The Company’s new facility and headquarters, Quantum House in Batley, remains the heart of the business and home to New Product Introductions, Sales and Marketing, Research and Development and the growing Contract Electronic Manufacturing and Lighting Divisions.



Phil Burns, CEO and owner of Controlled Speed, said: “We have successfully achieved the critical mass to make this move viable and it is a genuine milestone in the growth of the business. The move of high volume manufacturing to China will allow our UK operation to focus on growth delivering ground breaking, high margin products for new markets."