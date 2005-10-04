India overrated says eSilicon

eSilicon is expanding in Europe and says that India is overrated.

According to eSilicon's CEO Jack Harding Romania is half the cost of India as a location for IC engineering.



In February eSilicon acquired a Bucharest based design team called Sycon. eSilicon is now planning to extend its engineering capability there but during the planning process the company also looked at other options such as China and India. The company though found out that Romania was the best alternative. "Basically, India is overrated as a location for engineering and central Europe has been neglected. Romania is half the cost of India and there's almost nobody there poaching your staff, unlike India. The market is ripe throughout Eastern Europe. They are well educated and the work ethic is fantastic", said Jack Harding to EETimes.