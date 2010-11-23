Arrow acquires Intechra

Arrow has signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which Arrow will acquire all of the assets and operations of Intechra.

Intechra is headquartered in Jackson, MS, and has approximately 300 employees. Total sales were approximately $75 million for the most recent fiscal year. The transaction is expected to be $.03-$.05 per share accretive to earnings in the first full year of operations. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of December.