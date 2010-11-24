New CEO for Ruag Aviation steps on board on 1 december

Ruag’s Board of Directors has appointed Philipp Berner as the new CEO of Ruag Aviation and a member of the Executive Board of Ruag Holding, effective 1 December 2010.

As the post-merger integration of Ruag Space is now at an advanced stage, Dr Peter Guggenbach has decided to hand over part of his dual mandate as CEO of Ruag Aviation and Ruag Space to Philipp Berner, who is currently Head of the Military Aviation Business Unit and a member of management of Ruag Aviation.