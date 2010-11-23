Foxconn starts iPad ramp up in Chengdu

Catering to the coming holiday season and increasing demand for Apple's iPad, EMS-giant Foxconn has started mass production of the e-reader at its manufacturing complex in Chengdu (China).

The new facility is still on ramp up it seems, with an iPad production capacity of 10'000 units per day. Nonetheless, those units will help easy the demand bottleneck. Foxconn has always denied rumours that the manufacturing hub in Chengdu would be used to manufacture the iPad, but shipments from the site have already started in November, reports DigiTimes citing component suppliers.



However, for the time being, Foxconn's Shenzhen complex is the main manufacturing base for the iPad. Production capacity can reach a maximum of 2.5 million units per month, the report continues.