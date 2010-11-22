Hon Hai: 'Workers do not sell white iPhone4 parts'

In a statement filed with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, EMS-provider Foxconn has refuted rumours that its workers are selling white iPhone4 parts.

This comes as response to an American college student (evertiq reported) claimed to have bought white parts through undisclosed channels at Apple's manufacturing partner. He is using these to sell conversion kits through his website.



However, conversion kits are one thing. Complete white iPhone4s meanwhile something entirely different. While Apple has repeatedly delayed its white version (for unannounced reasons), new reports suggest that these gadgets are already being sold on China's grey market; somewhat contradict Hon Hai's statement.