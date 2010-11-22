Foxconn with more trouble in China

Taiwan-based EMS-giant Foxconn is apparently in for more trouble in China, as employees protested wages and relocation plans.

Staff at Foxconn Premier Image Technology (China) Ltd in Foshan (Guangzhou) have protested last week over pay, reports Reuters. One unidentified worker told the news agency that 6'000 - 7'000 workers were protesting in the street. Staff also object plans to relocate workers to other Foxconn facilities further inland. A Hon Hai spokesman apparently declined to comment, but rejected the notion of any organised industrial action.