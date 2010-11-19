iPad II PCB suppliers revealed

Three PCB suppliers have been named as the initial suppliers for the second generation of Apple's iPad.

The next generation iPad will be launched in the first quarter of 2011. The suppliers that have been named are Ibiden, Tripod Technology and TTM Technologies.



According to Digitimes, Ibiden, Tripod and TTM will start shipping boards in small volumes for the new iPad 2 in December. Four additional PCB suppliers will be added to the list in February 2011.