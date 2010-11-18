Unimicron opens new division

Unimicron has established a new division, the High Reliability Business Unit, and is building a completely new plant in Kunshan, China, to expand capacities.

This plant, "Kunshan 3" - or as it is called internally "KS 3" - will be part of the new Business Unit, just like the existing capacities dedicated to Germany based PCB producer Ruwel and its customers in the plant "Kunshan 1" and the entire Ruwel International GmbH itself. Unimicron is placing the entire Business Unit, including the new plant in China, under the leadership of the Ruwel management in Geldern.