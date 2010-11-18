Solartron Metrology strengthens sales

Two additions have been made to the UK sales and marketing team at Solartron Metrology, the West Sussex based manufacturer of precision dimensional measurement transducers and instrumentation.

Richard Grocott joins as sales manager in order to drive the company's expansion. Bringing over ten years' sales experience in the technical field, he was previously an account manager at Nikon Metrology where he covered the automotive, aerospace, medical and university sectors.



The other new team member is Julia Snell, who joins as marketing and sales administrator. Julia has a degree in business studies and over four years' marketing experience, including in the digital sector.