New boss for C&D's<br> power electronics division

C&D Technologies, Inc., a leading global producer and marketer of electrical power storage and conversion products used in telecommunications and industrial applications, has announced that William Bachrach, Ph.D., has joined C&D as Vice President and General Manager, Power Electronics Division.

Dr. Bachrach spent over 10 years of his career at General Electric leading global business teams across a number of GE's industrial businesses, and was involved in the assessment and due diligence of strategic acquisitions for GE's financial business unit. He later led a global partnership between GE and Toshiba Corporation in Japan for GE's Energy Division. Dr. Bachrach left GE in 2000 to found a company called InphoMatch that is a global leader in the mobile messaging services industry. FORTUNE Magazine recently reported that this company has revenues of over $80,000,000 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2005, following a merger to form the new Mobile 365 Corporation. Mobile 365 was also recently named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of "top 25 breakout companies for 2005." Most recently Dr. Bachrach was the General Manager of Products and Manufacturing for a start-up company called WAY Systems, which is a leader in the mobile point of sale solutions industry with manufacturing operations in Asia.

Dr. Bachrach holds a BS in Engineering from Purdue University, a MS and PhD in Physics from Northwestern, and a Masters degree from the Sloan School of Management at MIT.

"Bill will make an excellent addition to the C&D leadership team," says Dr. Jeffrey Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. "He shares my passion for customer focus and execution, and has a tremendous track record of success in building high performance teams. Bill's global mindset and entrepreneurial spirit, combined with the world-class assets that C&D now possesses in power electronics, will enable our success in this highly competitive and fast paced industry."