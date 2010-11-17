Axis awarded multi-million GBP contract

Axis has been awarded a multi-million pound contract for supply of high quality integrated DGNSS receiver units.

Axis has been successful in being awarded the contract to manufacture complete LD6 units for Veripos. Most of these products will be destined for the Oil and Gas Industry and delivery of the first products is planned for 2011. The contract involves the manufacture of a complex range of circuit boards and sub assemblies and with integration into a final unit.



Gordon Spalding, Research, Development & Production Director of Veripos commented “Following on from the design and initial manufacture phase of the new LD6 hardware earlier this year, Veripos is very pleased to be working with Axis on the long term production and supply of this product which will provide one of the key elements in the provision of our services on a global basis."



"We are delighted to be involved in the manufacture of such a world class product and look forward to working with the Veripos team", commented Axis Electronics Managing Director, Phil Inness.