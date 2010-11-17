Digi-Key and Bomar Interconnect Products, sign distribution agreement

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key and Bomar Interconnect Products have entered into an agreement in which Digi-Key will distribute Bomar Interconnect’s products to customers worldwide.

"We are pleased to announce this new distribution agreement with Bomar Interconnect. Adding Bomar's quality product line to Digi-Key's offering exemplifies our commitment to provide our customers with the industry’s broadest range of electronic components," said Jeff Shafer, Digi-Key's vice president of interconnect, passive, and electromechanical products.



"We are very pleased to announce the Digi-Key/Bomar Interconnect distribution agreement. We are confident that Digi-Key will add value to the end customer with their extensive global presence," said Bob Mello, Bomar vice president of sales.