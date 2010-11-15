CTM Lyng invest in new Juki SMT line

CTM Lyng AS, based in Norway, strengthen their co-operation with Sincotron by buying a new SMT line. In the course of the quality management activities the company decided to invest in a new SMT assembly line.

It took some time to evaluate all requirements regarding flexibility, speed, service and qualification of the supplier, of all which are important for safe and flexible production. The evaluation of the machines was done on the basis of these conditions; the price was not a determining factor in the decision process. There were five to six bidders and the final decision was made for SMT placement systems from Sincotron, Juki’s distributor in the Nordic countries.



Mr. Alvin Berg, Managing Director at CTM Lyng AS, makes following comments regarding the decision for Juki machines: "Juki is known to offer the lowest cost of ownership of all suppliers in the market, which is an extremely important factor for business success. The evaluations obtained from the AOI system show that the intended speed and accuracy of the line are fully achieved. With this investment, we have reduced production time and are fit for future challenges. We are looking forward to continuing the good co-operation with Sincotron and feel comfortable with the services in the future."



The machines were delivered on time and installed by the well-trained Sincotron specialists. Our operators were instructed in parallel to the installation and start of operation. All of these tasks only took a week until start of production.