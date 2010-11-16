Innokas' Design Service Unit takes off quickly

Innokas Medical's decision to form a separate business unit from its design services has been received well. Markku Nieminen, director of design services business operation, says: "Customers have been satisfied with the arrangement and operation has started briskly."

Design services are divided into three groups. Jenni Tuulos leads the large-customer team in Helsinki. As the name implies, this team concentrates on providing design services to large customers.



The core team in Kempele is led by Pirjo Heusala. This is Innokas Medical's traditional design team, which is capable of designing and implementing customers' products from start to finish.



The gantry team operates in Helsinki. It is responsible for implementing electromechanical functions needed in the devices designed and manufactured by Innokas Medical. This team is led by Markku Seppänen.