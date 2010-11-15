SMT & Inspection | November 15, 2010
LPKF forecasts another record year
The laser specialist LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, based in Garbsen (Germany) is expecting to more than double its earnings in 2010.
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG has boosted turnover in the first nine months of the ongoing financial year to EUR 61 million. This corresponds to a rise of 76% compared to the same period the previous year. At 15 million and an EBIT margin of 24%, earnings before interest and tax after nine months were well above forecast. The company turned over EUR 24 million in the third quarter alone, generating an EBIT of almost EUR 7 million.
The Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, Dr. Ingo Bretthauer, is forecasting a record turnover of approx. EUR 79 million for the ongoing financial year, and expects to more than double earnings, with an EBIT margin of approx. 19%. Bretthauer is very satisfied with the fast development of the company’s business, and intends to grow further in future.
"The major jump in growth this year is attributable to the market breakthrough of our LDS technology (Laser Direct Structuring), as well as several major orders in the Cutting & Structuring Lasers segment. For the next financial year we are currently forecasting a stabilization of our business activities. We also see promise of further growth in several segments in the following financial years", Dr. Bretthauer states.
