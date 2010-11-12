Electronics Production | November 12, 2010
Strong sales at Connect Group, chip shortages continues
Belgium based EMS provider Connect Group NV posts turnover from the continuing contract manufacturing operations of EUR 33.7 million for Q3 2010 and an operating profit of EUR 0.5 million from continuing operations.
This compares with turnover of EUR 27.5 million and an operating loss of EUR 1.15 million in the same period in 2009. Following the weak first half of 2010 mainly due to shortages on the components market (delayed sales) and the associated inefficiencies in production (excessive production costs), results are now back to positive.
Although the problem of global shortages of components is not solved, the measures taken by the company and its customers in recent months have taken Q3 turnover back to a normally to be expected level.
The orderbook at the end of Q3 2010 rose to EUR 71 million, against EUR 66 million at the end of the previous quarter, representing an increase of 7%.
As a result of the high orderbook and the problem of component shortages in the market, inventories rose further to EUR 35.7 million. The group has a net outstanding receivable of EUR 2.8 million against a customer currently unable to pay. In recent months, a number of agreements have been reached with this customer. These include immediate payment for new product deliveries and prepayment of all materials prior to the start of production. These agreements are currently being respected. Negotiations have started on a concrete repayment plan for the outstanding receivable from the past. Should the customer cease respecting these agreements or if no agreement is reached on a repayment plan, the group will be required to record a provision on this receivable. The Board has asked Management for an evaluation of the overall risk on this customer by the end of the financial year.
As part of the optimization of its financing, the group has decided to make use of factoring of accounts receivable. Factoring is used solely as a financing instrument, with all operational activities (customer service, administration) fully carried out by the Connect Group. This financing method enables the group to dynamically adjust its credit lines to expected needs.
In consultation with the group's bankers, EUR 14 million of credit lines have been replaced by financing via the factoring company. The potential financial leeway achieved through the transfer of the receivables to the factoring company amounts to EUR 16 million at the end of the quarter, creating additional financial resources for the group.
Long-term debt includes a EUR 5 million subordinated convertible loan. This EUR 5 million convertible subordinated loan can be viewed as quasi-equity, bringing total quasi-equity to EUR 18.941 million.
As a result of these changes, the group has gone through all contractual agreements with its bankers. Based on all currently known data, the bankers have clearly stated that they see no need for further modifications to the financing structure.
Taking into account the factoring agreement entered into and the agreements with the banks, the group believes that its medium-term financing needs are covered.
Although the problem of global shortages of components is not solved, the measures taken by the company and its customers in recent months have taken Q3 turnover back to a normally to be expected level.
The orderbook at the end of Q3 2010 rose to EUR 71 million, against EUR 66 million at the end of the previous quarter, representing an increase of 7%.
As a result of the high orderbook and the problem of component shortages in the market, inventories rose further to EUR 35.7 million. The group has a net outstanding receivable of EUR 2.8 million against a customer currently unable to pay. In recent months, a number of agreements have been reached with this customer. These include immediate payment for new product deliveries and prepayment of all materials prior to the start of production. These agreements are currently being respected. Negotiations have started on a concrete repayment plan for the outstanding receivable from the past. Should the customer cease respecting these agreements or if no agreement is reached on a repayment plan, the group will be required to record a provision on this receivable. The Board has asked Management for an evaluation of the overall risk on this customer by the end of the financial year.
As part of the optimization of its financing, the group has decided to make use of factoring of accounts receivable. Factoring is used solely as a financing instrument, with all operational activities (customer service, administration) fully carried out by the Connect Group. This financing method enables the group to dynamically adjust its credit lines to expected needs.
In consultation with the group's bankers, EUR 14 million of credit lines have been replaced by financing via the factoring company. The potential financial leeway achieved through the transfer of the receivables to the factoring company amounts to EUR 16 million at the end of the quarter, creating additional financial resources for the group.
Long-term debt includes a EUR 5 million subordinated convertible loan. This EUR 5 million convertible subordinated loan can be viewed as quasi-equity, bringing total quasi-equity to EUR 18.941 million.
As a result of these changes, the group has gone through all contractual agreements with its bankers. Based on all currently known data, the bankers have clearly stated that they see no need for further modifications to the financing structure.
Taking into account the factoring agreement entered into and the agreements with the banks, the group believes that its medium-term financing needs are covered.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments