SB LiMotive to provide battery packs for Fiat

SB LiMotive, the joint venture of Samsung SDI and Bosch, has been awarded the business to supply the lithium-ion battery packs for the Fiat 500EV, which will be launched in the U.S. market in 2012.

The Fiat 500EV, which demonstrates the benefits of the Chrysler and Fiat alliance, will be an environmentally friendly, clean, and quiet vehicle for the U.S. subcompact passenger car market.



The Fiat 500EV powertrain is comprised of three main systems: high power electric powertrain module, advanced lithium-ion battery and an EV control unit to manage power flows. All powertrain engineering and vehicle development will take place at Chrysler Group headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Vehicle pricing and other specifics will be announced closer to the Fiat 500EV launch.