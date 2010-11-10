Rusnano and Plastic Logic establish production in Russia

Russian Corporation of Nanotechnologies and Plastic Logic have entered into an agreement to create Plastic Logic’s second volume production facility for plastic electronic displays and establish a plastic electronics industry in Russia.

Under the terms of agreement Rusnano intends to make a significant investment in the company, as part of a large-scale investment project.



“The production facility for the next generation of plastic displays will become the first step to establish the new branch of a electronics industry in Russia. By the time of the launch, the Russian facility will be the world’s most advanced fabrication plant in the plastic electronics industry”



Plastic Logic will continue to house its core R&D facility in Cambridge, England, as well as maintain its commercial factory in Dresden, Germany and corporate headquarters in Mountain View, California.