Foxconn to ship 140,000 iPhones per day

A top executive within Foxconn Technology Group's plants in Shenzhen and Zhengzhou told Trading Markets that the company are shipping 130,000 to 140,000 iPhone 4 daily.

The executive told the publication that the production line is running on full load. Apple places orders at about 20 million units a time. He believes that Apple intends to cause supply shortage to boost the sales volume, Trading Market stated.