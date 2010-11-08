CIL looks to hire more staff

UK-based EMS-provider Custom Interconnect Limited (CIL) is currently looking to hire new staff "in order to support our continued business growth and sustained levels of orders we are enjoying from our existing Customers".

"Custom Interconnect Limited is entering a new and exciting period, with a strong order book and a number of new projects entering the production phase we require flexible and willing staff to join our already successful and expanding manufacturing team at our Andover facility", the EMS-provider states.