Günter Schindler new COO of the Siplace team

To complete the wide-ranging Siplace Excellence restructuring program and prepare for the planned transfer of Siplace’s ownership, Siplace Head of Development Günter Schindler has been appointed COO of the global Siplace team effective October 1, 2010.

Mr Schindler thus becomes a member of the Management Committee along with CFO Ingrid Gaggermeier and Siplace CEO Günter Lauber. The Management Committee is the highest executive entity of the global Siplace team with its headquarters in Munich, its manufacturing locations in Germany and Singapore, and its seven regional Siplace sales and service clusters in Germany, Northwest, Southwest and Central Europe, the Americas, China and Southeast Asia (including Japan and Korea).



Mr Schindler is looking forward to his new job: "I am convinced that Siplace is moving in the right direction, as reflected by the outstanding response to our Siplace SX. I will focus my entire energy on continuing to develop with the entire Siplace team technology- and market-leading placement machines that meet our customers’ needs in the various regions of the world, along with stable development, production and delivery processes."



"The expansion of the Management Committee from two to three persons reflects the structure and focus of our soon-to-be new owner ASM PT. The appointment of Günter Schindler to Siplace COO is not only a reward for his outstanding performance, but a motivation for the entire technical segment of the Siplace team. Last year, the Siplace team executed an unequaled campaign of innovation – something which Günter Schindler will continue to do in his new position," said Siplace CEO Günter Lauber.