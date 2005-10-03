NOTE opens new lab

Last week the Swedish EMS provider NOTE's subsidiary NOTE Skellefteå AB opened a new lab as a complement to its other manufacturing. The new lab will host manufacturing of prototypes and products in small series.

The manufacturing which will be hosted at the new lab has earlier been hosted at the plant. The reason why it has been moved to the new lab is to achieve shorter time to market with the prototypes and the smaller series products. Nearly one million Euro has been invested in the new lab. By now the lab employs five workers but NOTE is planning additional employments ahead.



NOTE in Skellefteå(in the north of Sweden), wich earlier was called Ericsson Anslutningssystem AB, will this year reach and pass more than EUR 25 M.