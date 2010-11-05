Foxconn: Another worker dies in Shenzhen

Another employee of Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn died from a fall this morning. The incident occurred at the companies manufacturing hub in south China's Shenzhen City, reports state-owned news agency Xinhua. This comes months after a series of suicides and attempted suicides at the sprawling manufacturing campus.



The death was confirmed by the municipal government, but no further details are available.