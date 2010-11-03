Electronics Production | November 03, 2010
Distribution accounts for a large share of the connector market
The world connector industry will achieve sales of USD 42,956 million in 2010, an increase of 24.9% over 2009. Distribution will account for 21.8% of the world market this year.
In regions with well-established distributor presence and business models such as Europe and North America, distribution accounts for 31.2% and 32.5% of total sales respectively, states market researcher Bishop & Associates in its newly released report.
Distribution’s share of the connector market has increased steadily from 2004, when it accounted for only 19.1% of world connector sales. Distribution’s share of the total market will continue to increase as customers in fast growing economies, such as China and India, embrace the value proposition that distribution provides, the report continues.
Sales by connector type, however, are fairly consistent from region to region. PCB connectors represented the highest percentage of total POP in every region in 2009, while rectangular/IO connectors generated the second highest sales level in all but one region.
From 2008 to 2009, POP sales fell at a historically high percentage. It is anticipated that by the end of 2010, 88% of that loss will be recovered, placing POP sales 3.6% below 2008 levels and approximately at the same level as 2007.
Distribution’s share of the connector market has increased steadily from 2004, when it accounted for only 19.1% of world connector sales. Distribution’s share of the total market will continue to increase as customers in fast growing economies, such as China and India, embrace the value proposition that distribution provides, the report continues.
Sales by connector type, however, are fairly consistent from region to region. PCB connectors represented the highest percentage of total POP in every region in 2009, while rectangular/IO connectors generated the second highest sales level in all but one region.
From 2008 to 2009, POP sales fell at a historically high percentage. It is anticipated that by the end of 2010, 88% of that loss will be recovered, placing POP sales 3.6% below 2008 levels and approximately at the same level as 2007.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments