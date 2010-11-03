Distribution accounts for a large share of the connector market

The world connector industry will achieve sales of USD 42,956 million in 2010, an increase of 24.9% over 2009. Distribution will account for 21.8% of the world market this year.

In regions with well-established distributor presence and business models such as Europe and North America, distribution accounts for 31.2% and 32.5% of total sales respectively, states market researcher Bishop & Associates in its newly released report.Distribution’s share of the connector market has increased steadily from 2004, when it accounted for only 19.1% of world connector sales. Distribution’s share of the total market will continue to increase as customers in fast growing economies, such as China and India, embrace the value proposition that distribution provides, the report continues.Sales by connector type, however, are fairly consistent from region to region. PCB connectors represented the highest percentage of total POP in every region in 2009, while rectangular/IO connectors generated the second highest sales level in all but one region.From 2008 to 2009, POP sales fell at a historically high percentage. It is anticipated that by the end of 2010, 88% of that loss will be recovered, placing POP sales 3.6% below 2008 levels and approximately at the same level as 2007.