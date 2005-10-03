Decision at Ford could<br>give Autoliv a gold rain

According to the swedish business journal Dagens Industri, Automobile company Ford has decided to shrink its number of suppliers to two. This decision could give many millions in orders to the Swedish automobile security system supplier Autoliv.

Today TRW and Autoliv delivers about 75% of Ford's security systems. If Ford chooses theese companies they are to share on additional contracts worth about 500 million dollars.