Micro Circuits in major UK investments

MCE(Micro Circuit Engineering) is planning to put major investments in its design and manufacturing facilities. About two million pounds have been earmarked for theese investments for the next two years.

The company wants to retain its position within the military market and also to enter new market segments such as medical.



"We need to grow revenues. The strategy is to retain that military business and take our products to sectors where reliability is just as important, for example, medical and offshore," said MCE's General Manager Mike Bracher to ElectronicsWeekly.



The company's customers are mainly from UK and North America. Theese regions contributes with about 90 percent of the company's total revenue. "Europe is clearly a region we need to penetrate," said Bracher to ElectronicsWeekly.