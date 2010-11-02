Electronics Production | November 02, 2010
Sanmina-SCI with USD 31.4M profit in Q4
Revenue for the 4Q/2010 was USD 1.69 billion, up 4%, compared to USD 1.63 billion in the prior quarter ended July 3, 2010 and up 25%, compared to USD 1.35 billion for the same period a year ago. Revenue for the fiscal year ended October 2, 2010 was USD 6.3 billion, up 22% compared to USD 5.2 billion for the year ended October 3, 2009.
Non-GAAP gross profit in the fourth quarter was USD 132.2 million, or 7.8% of revenue, down 10 basis points, compared to gross profit of USD 129 million, or 7.9% of revenue in the third quarter and up 70 basis points compared to USD 96.4 million, or 7.1% in the same period a year ago. Non-GAAP gross profit for the fiscal year 2010 was USD 492.4 million, or 7.8% of revenue, up 120 basis points, compared to gross profit of USD 339.9 million, or 6.6% for the fiscal year 2009.
Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter was USD 68.9 million, or 4.1% of revenue, up 20 basis points, compared to USD 64.2 million, or 3.9% of revenue in the prior quarter and a 150 basis point improvement compared to USD 34.5 million, or 2.6% in the fourth quarter fiscal 2009. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal 2010 was USD 237.9 million, or 3.8% of revenue, up 200 basis points, compared to $94.3 million, or 1.8% of revenue for fiscal 2009.
Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter was $37.8 million, a diluted earnings per share of USD 0.46, compared to a net income of USD 26.6 million and USD 0.32 diluted earnings per share in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP net income for the same period a year ago was USD 94 thousand, a diluted earnings per share of USD 0.00. Non-GAAP net income for the full year was USD 106.9 million, or USD 1.30 diluted earnings per share, compared to net loss of USD 42.5 million, a diluted loss per share of USD 0.52 in fiscal 2009.
Balance Sheet Results
As of October 2, 2010, cash and cash equivalents amounted to USD 593 million. Cash cycle days were 47 days and inventory turns were 7.3x for the quarter.
"Fiscal 2010 was a great year for Sanmina-SCI with healthy revenue growth and margin expansion driven by solid execution of our strategy. We remain focused on market diversification, operational excellence and leading edge technology, which offer a distinct advantage to our customers. Our differentiated strategy has positioned us for profitable growth in fiscal 2011," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
First Quarter Fiscal 2011 Outlook
* Revenue between USD 1.625 billion - 1.675 billion
* Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between USD 0.40 - 0.44
Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter was USD 68.9 million, or 4.1% of revenue, up 20 basis points, compared to USD 64.2 million, or 3.9% of revenue in the prior quarter and a 150 basis point improvement compared to USD 34.5 million, or 2.6% in the fourth quarter fiscal 2009. Non-GAAP operating income for fiscal 2010 was USD 237.9 million, or 3.8% of revenue, up 200 basis points, compared to $94.3 million, or 1.8% of revenue for fiscal 2009.
Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter was $37.8 million, a diluted earnings per share of USD 0.46, compared to a net income of USD 26.6 million and USD 0.32 diluted earnings per share in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP net income for the same period a year ago was USD 94 thousand, a diluted earnings per share of USD 0.00. Non-GAAP net income for the full year was USD 106.9 million, or USD 1.30 diluted earnings per share, compared to net loss of USD 42.5 million, a diluted loss per share of USD 0.52 in fiscal 2009.
Balance Sheet Results
As of October 2, 2010, cash and cash equivalents amounted to USD 593 million. Cash cycle days were 47 days and inventory turns were 7.3x for the quarter.
"Fiscal 2010 was a great year for Sanmina-SCI with healthy revenue growth and margin expansion driven by solid execution of our strategy. We remain focused on market diversification, operational excellence and leading edge technology, which offer a distinct advantage to our customers. Our differentiated strategy has positioned us for profitable growth in fiscal 2011," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
First Quarter Fiscal 2011 Outlook
* Revenue between USD 1.625 billion - 1.675 billion
* Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between USD 0.40 - 0.44
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments