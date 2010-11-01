Sincotron continues to develop its service team

In order to provide better service and meet customers’ growing demands, Sincotron have recruited two new engineers.

Pekka Hilden started on October 11, 2010 at Sincotron Finland OY and will be responsible for AOI and electrical test equipment. Mr Hilden has more than 20 years of experience in electronic production including equipment and processes. "We are glad to have such an experienced person in our team", the company said in a statement.



Viljar Kovaljov started on October 18, 2010 at Sincotron OÜ and brings great value as a specialist of X-ray, AOI and selective soldering equipment. Mr Kovaljov has been in the electronic industry for more than 3 years and has demonstrated great skills and a positive attitude, the company states. Viljar Kovaljov’s priority will be the company's Baltic customers, but also all Nordic customers. His complementary job is to secure the smooth production of stencils during peak hours at Sincotron Stencils OÜ.