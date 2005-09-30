Analog Devices closes design centre

According to Bizjournals Analog Devices is closing its design centre in Herzliya, Israel. The 100 engineers at the facility will lose their jobs.

The Herzliya facility, established in 1997 helped design the key digital signal processor TigerSharc sold by the company.



The work on the Herzliya facility will be transferred to Norwood, Mass, headquarters, as well as facilities in Austin, Texas, and Bangalore, India.