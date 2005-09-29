ST to axe 321 in France

As evertiq earlier reported ST Microelectronics has decided to cut some 3000 of its workforce in Europe.

From those 3000 321 is going to be shed in France. 167 out of 2603 will be cut from the TDCI plant in Rousset, 85 from the TDCI plant in Crolles, 37 from the TDCI plant in Grenoble, 16 out of 210 TDCI in Saint-Genis Pouilly, 15 out of 370 TDCI in Montrouge and 1 out of 1 438 TDCI in Tours.