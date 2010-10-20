EV Group wins order for UV-NIL/Hot embossing systems

EV Group has announced receipt of its first order from the Fraunhofer Research Institution for Electronic Nano Systems ENAS (Chemnitz, Germany).

Fraunhofer ENAS purchased an EVG6200NT automated mask aligner and an EVG540 automated wafer bonder, and will employ the flexible, multi-process EVG systems for mask lithography, ultraviolet nanoimprint lithography (UV-NIL), bond alignment, bonding and hot embossing (HE). The systems, which will enable Fraunhofer ENAS to process product wafers up to 200 mm in diameter, are slated for delivery in early November.