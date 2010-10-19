Elektrobit names president wireless segment

Hannu Huttunen has been appointed President of the Wireless Business Segment and Managing Director of Elektrobit Technologies Ltd., effective November 2010.

The position is new. EB's Wireless Business Segment includes the Wireless Solutions and Wireless Communications Tools businesses.



Hannu Huttunen will transfer to EB from EXFO Inc where he worked as Vice President, Wireless Business. Earlier this year EXFO acquired Nethawk Oyj where Huttunen was the CEO from 2003 to 2010 and Executive Vice President from 2002 to 2003. Between 1995 and 2002 Huttunen held several management positions at Nokia Mobile Phones and its Nokia Special Products unit.



Huttunen will report to the Board of Directors of Elektrobit Technologies Ltd. The board is chaired by Jukka Harju, CEO of EB.



- Hannu has strong expertise and long management experience in wireless technologies, terminals and test products. He complements the Wireless Business Segment's management in executing our strategy and developing the operations further, says Jukka Harju, CEO.



Jarkko Sairanen will continue as President of the Automotive Business Segment and Managing Director of Elektrobit Automotive GmbH.