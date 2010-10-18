V-PS produces first PCBs in own factory

On 14 July, V-PS’ PCB factory located in Aarle-Rixtel (The Netherlands) was struck by fire. During the past few months the employees have been working diligently to rebuild the factory. All processes have been tested extensively and have all been cleared for production.

The first commercial order has already been filled, after a careful internal inspection of the quality and after the customer’s confirmation. "This means that customers can once more place orders filled by our own V-PS production. Over the next few weeks, due to the still limited production capacity, V-PS will make deliberate choices concerning which orders will be produced internally. For the moment, we have a preference for prototypes and small series", the PCB manufacturer said.In order to fully guarantee the quality of its PCBs, V-PS will slowly work towards reaching its current maximum internal production capacity of 30%. Th manufacturer has started with single-sided, double-sided and multilayer PCBs."We will eventually work towards more complex multilayer PCBs, different base materials, flexes and flex-rigids. During this process, the available delivery times will continuously shorten, which has always been one of our strong points. Orders which cannot yet be produced internally, will be handled by an external partner."V-PS is proud of its wonderful company and everyone who had a part in getting us through the 'flames' and back in business", the manufacturer concluded.