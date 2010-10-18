Benchmark to buy land & equipment in Malaysia

Pentamaster Technology (M) Sdn Bhd is to sell a leasehold land to Benchmark Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd for an aggregate cash consideration of MYR 42 million (EUR 9.7 million).

In addition, Pentamaster Equipment Manufacturing Sdn Bhd is to dispose certain Computerised Numerical Control (CNC) fabrication machinery and equipment for a cash consideration of MYR 8 million (EUR 1.8 million). Here, the buyer is also Benchmark.



The Board of Penta, which owns both Pentamaster Technology (M) Sdn Bhd and Pentamaster Equipment Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, expects the proposed disposal to be completed by April 2011.