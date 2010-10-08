Balda Medical subsidiary with product under its own name

Balda Medical GmbH & Co. KG, Bad Oeynhausen, an affiliated company of Balda AG, has successfully completed the development of an innovative product on behalf of a global pharmaceutical client.

"The device supports the effect of the medicine by timely, precise and regular use. This unique pharmaceutical dispenser combines both mechanical components and electronic assistance systems in one. We are responsible for both, the complete implementation of hardware as well as software“, explains Dr. Rolf Eilers, CEO of Balda Medical.



The product, which is also intended for the U.S. market, was developed in accordance with the requirements of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Balda Medical will provide comprehensive product documentation for the approval procedure, called „Device Master File“. The company has been registered as a manufacturer by the FDA since 2009.