V-PS: 'Fire is out, machines are on'

The Dutch PCB manufacturer V-PS is back in business. Reconstruction after the fire in June 2010 has been successfully completed.

After an extensive testing period, the PCB manufacturer in Aarle-Rixtel is open for business again; and with it—its own production. During the coming weeks, the company will work towards filing in 30% of the production capacity in its factory. "This way we can guarantee the quality of our PCBs while gradually returning to normal production. It is a pretty sight to see the first PCBs produced by our own machines", was the team's verdict.