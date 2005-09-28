Employees at AEG in Nürnberg fights for their jobs

As evertiq earlier reported Electrolux is planning to move its manufacturing from its AEG plant in Nürnberg due to the unprofitable business. The employees at the plant are now fighting to keep the manufacturing at the plant until at least 2010.

1750 Electrolux employees in Germany are willing to agree on longer working hours and lower salaries to keep their jobs. The employees at the Nürnberg plant wants to make yearly cost savings for the company of EUR 14 M in exchange of keeping the manufacturing at the plant until at least 2010.