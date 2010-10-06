Robat with new Sales Manager

Robat UK has appointed Sean Eley as Sales Director. His role will be to maintain and enhance current relationships while identifying suitable accounts that meet the company’s required business criteria.

Mr. Eley brings over 20y years sales management experience within the electronics manufacturing industry. Prior to joining Robat, Mr. Eley spent 17 years with Omron, finishing as Global Account Manager for the EMS segment. He also served as European Distribution Manager for Omron’s Electronic Components Division



Colin Barker, Managing Director of Robat, stated: "Sean’s knowledge and proven successful track record within the electronics manufacturing industry will bring tremendous value to the Robat Sales team. As a UK manufacturer with almost all of our customers in Asia and the Americas, someone with Global business experience will continue our current growth plans as we expand our product range."



"I am delighted to have joined a company of Robat’s calibre. Robat is the only company focusing exclusively on today’s complex backplanes. To have the world’s leading backplane test manufacturer based in the UK, and exporting to the world, is something of which we can all be very proud", stated Mr Eley.