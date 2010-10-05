Continued growth in the European semiconductor market

© Bosch

The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) reports a 29.8% increase in Europe in August 2010 compared to the same month in 2009 and a low-digit sequential growth in August compared to July.

This is the sixth-consecutive month of sequential increases in global chip sales and reflects improving demand for semiconductors worldwide.In Europe sales of total discretes and total analog devices have shown a good performance, while the market for optoelectronics and sensors has been rather stable, thus contributing to moderate growth rates. The memory market has been also weaker this month.Sales for application specific semiconductors grew in line with the general semiconductor market. Good results were recorded in particular for chips used in the consumer sector and wired communication applications.Overall, European semiconductor sales in August 2010 amounted to USD 3.132 billion. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increase lowered slightly further to 37.0% in 2010 versus the same period in the year 2009.The exchange rate of the Euro compared to the US dollar has kept its impact on the European sales picture in the last month. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.485 billion in August 2010, down 0.6% on the previous month and up 45.3% versus the same month a year ago. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increased by 41.3% in 2010 versus the same period in the year 2009.On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in August 2010 were USD 25.694 billion, up 1.8% versus the previous month. This results in an increase of 32.6% versus the same month in 2009 and on a YTD basis it results in an increase of 44.4%.